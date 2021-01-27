LONDON, ONT -- Sarnia police say a death in the city has been deemed suspicious and is being treated as a homicide, making it the fourth homicide in January within the border community.

Tuesday afternoon police were called to an address in the 500 block of Devine Street to check on the welfare of a person.

When officers arrived they located a deceased man inside.

Police say the death is suspicious and is being treated as a homicide, leaving them to told hold the address as a crime scene.

Ontario Provincial Police are assisting in the investigation.

Sarnia police are asking if anyone has video surveillance from the area surrounding the 500 block of Devine Street, including nearby Russell St South, Ontario Street, and Conrad Street to contact them.

If anyone has any information regarding this death they are also asked to contact the Sarnia Police Service.

If you are able to assist you are asked to call the Criminal Investigations Branch Information Line at 519-344-8861, extension 5300. If you wish to remain anonymous please call Sarnia Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

To put the number of murders into perspective in 2020 London had a total of four homicides for the entire year. London has a population more than four times that of Sarnia.

Police issue caution and reassurance to the public:

In a release Sarnia police say they want to reassure the public that officers and detectives have been using all available resources and personnel to solve these recent crimes.

Police “would like to remind home owners to secure their doors and windows, that exterior lights are on and operational, and that people contact the Sarnia Police if anyone suspicious is observed in the area.”

The public is also reminded to check on elderly family members that live alone.

Three other cases:

On Sunday Sarnia police announced the death of a 66-year-old Sue Elin Lumsden inside her Essex Street home.

No arrests have been made in that case.

In the first homicide of the month 32-year-old Timothy James Noj was charged with second degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Luis Enrique Hernandez.

Just days a later Joseph Dominic Dicarlo (45), of Sarnia was charged with first degree murder in the death Natalie Bartlett, 39, at a home on Lee Court.

Sarnia police are also investigating the stabbing of a 57-year-old man at a Davis Street address early Tuesday morning.



Police are looking for Lindsay Rene Smith who is considered armed and dangerous.



So far Sarnia police have not indicated if any of these cases are considered to be linked.