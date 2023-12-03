LONDON
London

    • Sarnia, Ont. man facing weapons, drug charges following execution of search warrant

    A loaded 12-gauge shotgun, 295 rounds of ammunition, fentanyl and crystal meth were among the items seized during the execution of a search warrant in Sarnia, Ont. on Nov. 23, 2023. (Source: Sarnia Police Service) A loaded 12-gauge shotgun, 295 rounds of ammunition, fentanyl and crystal meth were among the items seized during the execution of a search warrant in Sarnia, Ont. on Nov. 23, 2023. (Source: Sarnia Police Service)

    A Sarnia man is facing more than 30 criminal charges after multiple weapons, including a loaded 12-gauge shotgun, ammunition, and illicit drugs were seized during a search warrant.

    According to the Sarnia Police Service, at approximately 8 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2023 members of the VICE Unit and the Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at a residence in the 800-block of Talfourd Street in Sarnia in relation to an ongoing weapons investigation.

    During a search of the residence, investigators seized the following items:

    • Seven (7) firearms, including a loaded 12-gauge shotgun
    • 295 rounds of ammunition
    • 10.27 grams of fentanyl
    • 3.73 grams of crystal methamphetamine
    • 12 – 75mg bottles of liquid methadone that was not medically prescribed to the accused

    As a result of the investigation, a 53-year-old man from Sarnia has been arrested and charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

    • Seven (7) counts - unauthorized possession of a firearm
    • Seven (7) counts - possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
    • Seven (7) counts - careless storage of a firearm
    • Seven (7) counts - possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
    • Careless storage of ammunition
    • Three (3) - possession of a schedule 1 substance

    The accused was later released on an undertaking with a court date scheduled for Jan. 3, 2024. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News