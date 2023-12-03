Sarnia, Ont. man facing weapons, drug charges following execution of search warrant

A Sarnia man is facing more than 30 criminal charges after multiple weapons, including a loaded 12-gauge shotgun, ammunition, and illicit drugs were seized during a search warrant.

According to the Sarnia Police Service, at approximately 8 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2023 members of the VICE Unit and the Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at a residence in the 800-block of Talfourd Street in Sarnia in relation to an ongoing weapons investigation.

During a search of the residence, investigators seized the following items:

Seven (7) firearms, including a loaded 12-gauge shotgun

295 rounds of ammunition

10.27 grams of fentanyl

3.73 grams of crystal methamphetamine

12 – 75mg bottles of liquid methadone that was not medically prescribed to the accused

As a result of the investigation, a 53-year-old man from Sarnia has been arrested and charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

Seven (7) counts - unauthorized possession of a firearm

Seven (7) counts - possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

Seven (7) counts - careless storage of a firearm

Seven (7) counts - possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Careless storage of ammunition

Three (3) - possession of a schedule 1 substance

The accused was later released on an undertaking with a court date scheduled for Jan. 3, 2024.