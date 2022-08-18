Sarnia mayor seeking another term

Mayor Mike Bradley speaks in Sarnia, Ont. on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (Sean Irvine / CTV News London) Mayor Mike Bradley speaks in Sarnia, Ont. on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (Sean Irvine / CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vatican shelves sexual assault probe into Cardinal Marc Ouellet

There is not enough evidence to open a formal church investigation into sexual assault allegations against a prominent Quebec cardinal, Pope Francis declared Thursday. Cardinal Marc Ouellet, an adviser to the Pope, has been accused of sexual misconduct in a class-action lawsuit filed earlier this week in Quebec Superior Court.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver