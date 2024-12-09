Four-vehicle, fatal crash on Sunday

One person has died and another was airlifted to hospital after a four-vehicle collision in the Municipality of Grey Highlands Sunday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., emergency crews responded to crash on Highway 10 between Road 180 and Road 190.

According to police, a 53-year-old from Toronto was pronounced deceased at the scene. Another driver was airlifted to a trauma centre. Two passengers were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and two other drivers were not injured.

The area of Highway 10 between Road 180 and 190 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing, and police said updates will be provided as they become available.