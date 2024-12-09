A change in precipitation to start the week, more snow on the way

The London area will get a bit of a break from the snow to start the week, but it's been replaced with rain.

Temperatures will remain above zero with periods of rain continuing throughout the day on Monday with a chance for sunshine on Tuesday.

Then starting Wednesday, Environment Canada warns of heavy lake-effect snow on the way.

Visibility will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow combined with blowing snow.

It is warned that travel will be difficult due to rapidly accumulating snow.

Thursday and Friday will back to snowy periods with a mix of sun and cloud, before the chance of another messy day on Saturday, as the temperature hovers around the freezing mark, brining a chance of rain or snow.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Monday: Periods of rain. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon. High plus 3.

Monday Night: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of drizzle this evening. Fog patches developing this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low plus 1.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High plus 3. UV index 1 or low.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Thursday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 10.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 6.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High zero.