

CTV London





A 79-year-old man - charged with historic sexual offences - is alleged to have committed more crimes.

Leornard Dennis, of Sarnia, was charged in August 2018 with historic sexual offences. The offences are said to have occurred when the victims, who are now in their 30s and 50s, were seven years old.

Dennis is facing three additional historic sexual offence charges involving two other females.

The offences are alleged to have occurred in the 1970s, 1980s and between 2010 and 2012.

Dennis’ new charges are indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault.

Dennis will appear in court on October 2.