    • Sarnia fire crews tackle early morning house fire

    Fire crews are seen on Stuart Street in Sarnia, Ont. following a residential fire on May 23, 2024. (Source: Sarnia Fire Rescue/Facebook) Fire crews are seen on Stuart Street in Sarnia, Ont. following a residential fire on May 23, 2024. (Source: Sarnia Fire Rescue/Facebook)
    Fire crews tackled an early morning house fire in Sarnia on Thursday. 

    Around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, fire crews attended a residence on Stuart Street for the smell of smoke. 

    According to Sarnia fire, the blaze started in the basement, but was quickly knocked down. 

    The public was asked to avoid the area.

    There is no word on how the fire started or the estimated cost of damages.

