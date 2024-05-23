Sarnia fire crews tackle early morning house fire
Fire crews tackled an early morning house fire in Sarnia on Thursday.
Around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, fire crews attended a residence on Stuart Street for the smell of smoke.
According to Sarnia fire, the blaze started in the basement, but was quickly knocked down.
The public was asked to avoid the area.
There is no word on how the fire started or the estimated cost of damages.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Looking over our shoulders': A killing looms large in a little B.C. town
Something shifted in the pretty little village of Lumby, B.C., after Tatjana Stefanski vanished. It used to be the sort of place where parents let their kids roam free or play in the local creek, but everything has changed.
Officer who arrested Scottie Scheffler is being disciplined for not having bodycam activated
The Kentucky police officer who arrested top-ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler outside the PGA Championship is receiving “corrective action” for failing to have his body-worn camera activated.
Toronto man falls off his chair after seeing $70M Lotto Max win in his bank account
A Toronto man who won $70 million in a recent Lotto Max draw literally fell off his chair when he saw the funds in his bank account.
Montreal-area high school students protest 'sexist' dress code
Students at Curé-Antoine-Labelle High School near Montreal are protesting after they say their school's administration started pushing what they call a 'sexist' dress code.
'I won't stop,' Celine Dion says in trailer for upcoming doc about her health woes
Celine Dion's fans are getting a first glimpse of the superstar's struggle with a rare neurological disorder in an emotional trailer for an upcoming documentary about her career and life.
Air travel is expensive. WestJet wants the government to do more to change that
WestJet is asking the federal government to put measures in place to lower ticket costs for travellers, but questions remain on who would foot the bill.
Hundreds have applied for this 'adventurer' job in Banff National Park
Coined as Banff's 'ultimate summer job,' the Moraine Lake Bus Company says hundreds of people from across the world have applied for its adventurer position.
Dangerous brew: Ocean heat and La Nina combo likely mean more Atlantic hurricanes this summer
Get ready for what nearly all the experts think will be one of the busiest Atlantic hurricane seasons on record, thanks to unprecedented ocean heat and a brewing La Nina.
U.S. senators write to Trudeau asking him to meet 2% GDP defence spending commitment
A bipartisan group of 23 U.S. senators have written to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urging his country to live up to its commitment to spend 2 per cent of GDP on defence amid concerns that key members of the NATO alliance are not pulling their weight.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Automated waste collection coming to Waterloo Region
Big changes are coming to Waterloo Region waste collection.
-
Region of Waterloo sees 5.5% population growth, Kitchener breaks 300,000 mark
2023 was a big year for population growth in the Region of Waterloo.
-
Maple Leaf Foods closing its Brantford, Ont. plant
Maple Leaf Foods announced Wednesday that it is closing its Brantford, Ont. plant in early 2025.
Windsor
-
Essex County beekeeper feeling the sting of recent roadside hive heist
A Cottam area beekeeper is putting up a thousand dollar reward for information leading to the return of seven stolen bee hives nearly a month ago.
-
Images released following shots fired investigation on Erie Street
Windsor police are hoping the public can help identify the people and vehicles they believe to be involved in a shots fired investigation in Windsor on Sunday.
-
Missing 39-year-old woman last seen in Lakeshore sought by police
Essex County OPP are looking for a missing 39-year-old woman.
Barrie
-
Attempted murder charge laid in downtown Barrie shooting
Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting in downtown Barrie late last year.
-
Man dies following e-bike crash at family gathering
Provincial police say a 67-year-old man who crashed on an e-bike over the long weekend has died.
-
Group home resident charged with manslaughter in death of fellow resident
Police have charged a male resident of an East Gwillimbury group home in the death of a fellow resident following an alleged altercation last year.
Northern Ontario
-
Museum to display never-before-seen pics of the Dionne quintuplets
To commemorate their birthday, the Callander Museum is displaying previously unseen photos of the Dionne quintuplets this weekend.
-
Ending homelessness in Sudbury would cost $350M: report
A successful strategy to end functional homelessness in Greater Sudbury would cost $350 million, a report headed to city council concludes.
-
Potential tornado 'surreal' for residents who witnessed damaging storm in southern Ontario
Witnessing a potential tornado was 'surreal' for residents who caught a glimpse of the damaging storm in southern Ontario on Wednesday night.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police investigating death of a gosling in Kanata
Ottawa police are investigating after someone allegedly stomped on a gosling in Kanata. Police say it appears that Canada geese laid eggs in the area, 'and on May 21, a suspect stomped on one of the hatched babies.'
-
Police charge woman, 74, in hijab-pulling incident at Israeli flag raising event
Ottawa police have laid charges in connection with a hate investigation into a hijab-pulling incident at Ottawa City Hall on May 14.
-
Treasury Board president urges managers to be flexible on exemptions for new 3-day office mandate
The president of the Treasury Board is standing by the federal government's new hybrid office mandate for federal public servants, but is urging managers to be flexible for staff requiring exemptions.
Toronto
-
Potential tornado 'surreal' for residents who witnessed damaging storm in southern Ontario
Witnessing a potential tornado was 'surreal' for residents who caught a glimpse of the damaging storm in southern Ontario on Wednesday night.
-
'This team is Canada's team': Here's what you need to know about the WNBA's Toronto expansion
The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) has officially announced that it’s expanding north of the border with a first-ever Canadian team in Toronto.
-
Toronto man falls off his chair after seeing $70M Lotto Max win in his bank account
A Toronto man who won $70 million in a recent Lotto Max draw literally fell off his chair when he saw the funds in his bank account.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area high school students protest 'sexist' dress code
Students at Curé-Antoine-Labelle High School near Montreal are protesting after they say their school's administration started pushing what they call a 'sexist' dress code.
-
'I won't stop,' Celine Dion says in trailer for upcoming doc about her health woes
Celine Dion's fans are getting a first glimpse of the superstar's struggle with a rare neurological disorder in an emotional trailer for an upcoming documentary about her career and life.
-
Montreal didn't make CAA-Quebec's 10 worst roads list
CAA-Quebec has released its 2024 list of the worst roads in the province -- and Montreal failed to make the top 10.
Atlantic
-
National Hurricane Center issues 2024 forecast
The National Hurricane Center of the United States has issued their forecast for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season
-
N.S. government reaches settlement agreement with Northern Pulp
More than two years after British Columbia-based Paper Excellence, owners of Northern Pulp – the idled pulp mill in Pictou County – filed a lawsuit against the Nova Scotia government, the two parties have reportedly reached a settlement agreement.
-
Thunderstorms produce lightning and downpours, risk continues into Thursday evening and night in the Maritimes
The combination of warm, humid air that has built up this week along with an arriving cold front from the west has triggered rounds of thunderstorms in the Maritimes.
Winnipeg
-
Up to 60 mm of rain coming to parts of Manitoba, flooding possible
Manitobans are being warned about a major weather event heading to the southeast part of the province that could bring between 50 and 60 millimetres of rain.
-
‘They need lots of love’: Manitoba organization rehoming beagles used in research labs
A Manitoba organization aimed at giving research dogs a second chance at life is searching for foster homes for pups in need.
-
Man left wondering if cabin near Cranberry Portage destroyed by fire
One man has been left with more questions than answers after a wildfire blazed near his northern Manitoba cabin.
Calgary
-
Most new fires reported in Calgary Forest Area: Alberta Wildfire
Wildfire officials keeping an eye on Alberta's forests say there's been an alarming rise in the number of human-caused fires, with most of them found in the Calgary Forest Area over the long weekend.
-
Second driver sought as Calgary police investigate deadly Forest Heights hit-and-run
Calgary police are looking for the driver of a second vehicle as they investigate a deadly hit-and-run in the community of Forest Heights.
-
Hundreds have applied for this 'adventurer' job in Banff National Park
Coined as Banff's 'ultimate summer job,' the Moraine Lake Bus Company says hundreds of people from across the world have applied for its adventurer position.
Edmonton
-
1 charged after man exposes himself to children on school bus
An Alberta man has been arrested after he allegedly exposed himself to a school bus full of children.
-
Couple charged in death of 64-year-old man in Edmonton
Police have charged an Edmonton couple in the death of a 64-year-old man earlier this month.
-
1 charged with murder, police looking for others after killing near Kingsway last week
Police say the death of a man who was found critically injured on a sidewalk is a homicide.
Vancouver
-
B.C. mayor hopes wildfire evacuees can return to Fort Nelson early next week
The mayor of the regional municipality that includes Fort Nelson, B.C., that was evacuated due to a threatening wildfire says local officials are pushing for a Monday or Tuesday deadline to start allowing about 4,700 residents home after nearly two weeks.
-
Plan to wake serial killer Robert Pickton from coma: Quebec police
A spokesman for Quebec's provincial police says British Columbia serial killer Robert Pickton is in a medically induced coma after a prison attack and doctors planned to try to wake him soon.
-
Violent offender arrested after serious assault against partner in West Vancouver
West Vancouver police say they arrested a violent offender in the British Properties neighbourhood Wednesday, in an incident that drew a significant number of officers to the area.