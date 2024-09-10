LONDON
London

    • Sarnia dump truck driver charged following crash

    The driver of a dump truck has been charged with impaired after a crash in Sarnia on Sept. 10, 2024. (Source: Sarnia police/X) The driver of a dump truck has been charged with impaired after a crash in Sarnia on Sept. 10, 2024. (Source: Sarnia police/X)
    Police in Sarnia have laid charges after a single-vehicle crash.

    Officers responded to the area of Scott Road and St. Andrew Street after a dump truck ended up in a ditch.

    According to police, the driver was arrested for impaired operation.

    No injuries were reported.

