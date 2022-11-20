Santa’s House prepares to open its doors for the holiday season

After months of uncertainty, Santa’s House has a new permanent home at London, Ont.’s Covent Garden Market.

But with Christmas fast approaching, getting it ready for the holiday season required a quick turnaround.

“People don't realize it's like building a new home. New paint, new drywall, new electrical…[it’s] a lot of work, but it's coming together and excited to open December 2,” said Leo Larizza, founder of Santa’s House.

In just a couple of weeks, the lights will be switched on, the doors will finally open, and children will get to see the big man in red himself.

Santa’s House is operated by the TLC Foundation, which fundraises for terminally sick and underprivileged children by offering photos with Santa.

Organizers hope that the charity will be a part of a downtown revitalization, and will also help boost Covent Garden Market.

Finishing touches are being made on London, Ont.'s Santa's House, as it prepares to welcome people for the holiday season at its new home at Covent Garden Market. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

“This market this is going to be the place to be at Christmas time. What the market has planned with horse and buggy rides, and fire pits and vendors, and entertainment for the kids and for the adults, I'm just really excited," said Larizza. I think it's going to be the best place to come during Christmas.”

Santa’s House was originally housed in Victoria Park, but constant setting up and tearing down each year proved difficult, and caused damage to the structure.

After being evicted from Victoria Park early this spring, and after much debate on where the beloved London fixture should call home, Santa’s House was moved permanently to Covent Garden Market a short time later.

Donations are currently being accepted, and to do so you can visit the TLC Foundation website.

— With files from CTV News London’s Kristylee Varley and Daryl Newcombe