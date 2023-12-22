Santa and his elves descend on London children's hospital

With just a few days before Christmas, the kids inside of London’s children’s hospital received an early visit from the big guy.

“It's just great to put a smile on their face. It breaks up the monotony of the day for that. They are some of them are in isolation, so they can't leave,” said Jennifer Baxter of the Children’s Health Foundation. “They can't go to the playroom. So to see to come across their window, it's going to be a treat for that.

Vertical Axis Solutions hosted the event for the second time, with a goal to not only bring a smile to the kids faces, but also raise funds for the foundation.

“I believe it's 2020. When it was last time we did it,” John Adams of Vertical Axis Solutions. “And yeah, it's something we like to do bounce around, you know, volunteer some of our time and yeah, it's definitely worth it.”

The event raised more than $6,500.

Santa Claus event raises more than $6,500 for the London Children's Hospital in London, Ont. on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London)

“We were able to raise some good money in a shorter period of time and all the proceeds go to the kids and yeah, it's a real feel good moment that's for you,” Adams said.

Baxter said the funds goes toward the foundation’s highest priority needs, such as equipment.

“So 90 per cent of the equipment that's purchased for the house being purchased by donors such as these guys, programs and services like child care, be music therapy, our therapeutic clown, all of that can be made,” she said.

And while I was cold and winy, Santa was in good hands and not in need of his reindeer.

“Guys are trained to keep him, keep them safe, but at least it's on a nice day. It's not raining,” Adams said.

The event drew a crown in front of the hospital as well, kids and adults alike, taking in the spectacle.