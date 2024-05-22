'Hot and steamy' to start of on Wednesday
Wednesday will be hot and steamy to start off, with a mix of sun and cloud mid morning with a chance of showers and thunderstorms as a cold front starts to move in.
"The winds gusting in advance of that front, out of the southwest, 30 with gusts to 50 km/h, it's going to be extremely hot and humid into the afternoon. It's gong to feel like the mid-30s," said CTV News London meteorologist Julie Atchison.
There is the chance of showers and thunderstorms any time throughout the day on Wednesday as the front approaches with lots of instability across southern Ontario.
"Any time a front comes through and you have an air mass that is this hot and humid, there is the potential for thunderstorms to develop. So heading into the afternoon we could still see some active weather as the front pushes off to the east,"
The normal daytime high for this time of year is around 20 C and the low around 9 C.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 per cent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 early this morning. High 27. Humidex 33. UV index 9 or very high.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers this evening. Clearing overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this evening. Low 13.
Thursday: Sunny. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light in the afternoon. High 25. Humidex 26. UV index 8 or very high.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.
Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 22.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 21.
Monday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 19.
