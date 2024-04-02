Salt mine security guards on strike
In Goderich Tuesday morning, 15 security guards that work at the salt mine are on strike.
Members of Local 9597-34 of the United Steel Workers union hit the picket line on April 1 at 12:45 a.m.
One of the security guards told CTV News wages are the sticking point, and added they are employees of Logixx Security, based in Regina.
Logixx has a contract with Compass Minerals to provide security at the world’s largest salt mine, in Goderich.
In a statement to CT News, Compass Minerals said Logixx continues to provide security at the mine. The negotiations and current dispute is between Logixx and the unionized security guards.
The last job action involving security guards at Goderich’s mine was in 2017, when guards were “locked out”.
In 2018, 350 miners and mine workers in Goderich walked the picket line to protest working conditions and wages. That strike lasted 12 weeks.
