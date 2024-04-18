Salt mine security guard strike ends

A two-week long strike by security guards at the world’s largest salt mine has come to an end.

Wages were the main sticking point in negotiations.

The United Steelworkers, who represent the 15 security guards, said the new two-year contract secures a 6.2 per cent wage increase in year one, and a 3.7 per cent increase in year two.

There were also improvements to sick time and reimbursement costs for security licences.

“While our main issue was our compensation, we were also able to win in other areas of our contract. This is what we strive for each round of negotiations and I’m pleased we were able to reach a contract that our members supported,” said Angela Caldwell, USW Local 9597-34 unit steward.

The security guards are employees of Logixx Security, and are contracted by Compass Minerals to provide security to the Goderich salt mine and its shoreline property 24/7.

The security guards hit the picket line on April 2, 2024.