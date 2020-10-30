LONDON, ONT. -- A salmonella outbreak is being investigated by Lambton Public Health (LPH).

The outbreak is in relation to people who recently ate at the Barakat Restaurant in Sarnia between Oct. 21 and Oct. 29.

There are currently four confirmed cases of salmonella involving guests who reportedly ate at Barakat between those dates.

LPH is following up with others who became ill after eating at the same restaurant.

The owners of Barakat are cooperating with LPH and have voluntarily shut their restaurant for the time being to prevent ongoing risk.

Symptoms of salmonella can include diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps, and vomiting.

Visit the Ontario Ministry of Health's website for more information on salmonella and contact Lambton Public Health if you feel that you have possibly been affected.