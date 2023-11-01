SafeSpace London’s landlord has message for property owners considering homeless shelters as tenants

“Do it. This will help us find a longterm solution [to homelessness],” urged Rashad Ayyash when asked what he would tell other property owners considering homeless shelters or frontline agencies as tenants.

Ayyash and his business partners are proud to be landlords for SafeSpace London, a shelter for women experiencing homelessness.

Beginning as a four-month temporary agreement to provide services inside the former bank building at the southwest corner of Dundas Street and Lyle Street, Ayyash is now finalizing an extended tenancy with the agency.

“This area is in dire need of services and I was happy to step up and offer my property,” he explained.

But at Tuesday’s meeting of the Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee, Coun. Susan Stevenson grilled city staff about a proposal to offer services at SafeSpace as part of London’s upcoming Winter Response to Homelessness.

“I was told by civic administration that it would only be four months, [but] it has continued for the full length of the contract. Why am I seeing it again after I had that commitment?” she asked.

“What [SafeSpace] has been able to do is work with that property owner to maintain the lease,” replied Kevin Dickins, deputy city manager of Social and Health Development. “We did look at options for relocation, we did look at options for a different service delivery model, [but] the service provider and the property owner are looking to stay in that location.”

SafeSpace’s arrival last winter added to a cluster of frontline agencies serving homeless Londoners in and around the Old East Village, including Ark Aid Street Mission, Unity Project, London Cares, InterCommunity Health, and My Sisters‘ Place.

Stevenson has argued that service providers should be more widely distributed across the city.

“I'm part of the BIA in Old East Village. I do speak to Susan Stevenson constantly,” said Ayyash. “We all understand our positions, and we are all very friendly. Ultimately, we are all trying to reach a common goal of reinvigorating the [area].”

Recently, the city released details about drop-in spaces and outreach that will be offered as part of this winter’s Cold Weather Response to Homelessness, but Dickins said overnight beds have yet to be secured.

“Those spaces are still being negotiated, there are a lot of inner workings that go on with securing property,” he told council members.

Approximately 2,000 Londoners are experiencing homelessness, including 600 with complex needs.

Dickins told CTV News that his goal is to secure as many overnight beds as possible this winter.

Ayyash urges local landlords and property owners to overcome their apprehension to having frontline service agencies as tenants.

“It’s a no brainer. If I had more properties, I would happily have them [as tenants]. To me, you’re doing a good thing,” he said.