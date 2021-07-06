LONDON, ONT. -- Residences in the area of Swinyard Street were evacuated due to a natural gas leak from a damaged gas line.

The area is near the Western Fair District with Swinyard Street coming off of Brydges Street.

Fire officials say that a service line was struck by construction equipment. Enbridge was called in to deal with the incident.

Strong winds are providing good ventilation, according to officials.

Two London Transit buses were being brought in to assist with moving residents away from the area.

Fire officials tell CTV News London that roughly 20 people from residences and nearby businesses have been removed.

No injuries have been reported and the public is asked to avoid the area.