LONDON, ONT -- It will be a four-day weekend for students in Lambton-Kent as elementary schools are closed Thursday due to rotating strikes, plus Friday is a PA Day.

All Lambton-Kent District School Board elementary schools or programs are closed as result of the one-day elementary teachers' strike. With Friday being a PA Day students will return to school on Monday.

Lambton-Kent is one of three school boards affected Thursday.

The union representing elementary teachers says that if a deal is not reached by Friday they will begin holding province-wide strikes on top of the rotating strikes.

Depending on when rotating strikes fall that could be two days off a week for students.

The union at the province resumed negotiations Wednesday after no talks for six weeks.