LONDON, ONT -- Ron Calhoun, the man who coined the phrase “Marathon of Hope” and organized Terry Fox’s historic run has passed away.

Calhoun was born in the London area and lived in Thamesford just outside of the Forest City.

Calhoun had is hand not just in Fox’s incredicle journey, he also played a role in John and Jesse Davidson’s Journey.

Calhoun was 86-years-old.

This is a developing story, more to come…