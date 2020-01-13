LONDON, ONT -- A rolling protest of about a dozen vehicles slowed traffic along Highway 401 eastbound on Monday morning, taking up all three lanes.

The Indigenous-led rolling blockade has since cleared the 401 and was continued down the 403 shortly after 11 a.m. toward Six Nations.

Provincial police were advising commuters of possible traffic delays on both the 401 and 403 Monday due to the rolling protest expected during the morning rush hour.

The protest, which saw the group of vehicles travel from the London region to Six Nations, was in support of the Wet’suwet’en nation.

"We are answering the natonal call out for solidarity actions in support of Wet'suwet'en," said Yeyatalunyehu George in a media release.

The Wet’suwet’en nation in British Columbia is fighting the building of pipeline on their lands.

Local chiefs have asked all police and pipeline workers to leave their lands in an ongoing standoff over the pipeline.

Last week heavily armed police arrested protesters of a pipeline that would run through the Wet'suwet'en territory to Kitimat, B.C.

"While this action poses a minor inconvenience for commuters, pipelines pose permanent risks for Indigenous peoples daily," read the release.

In London, police say during the protest their main, “objective is to maintain the safe flow of traffic and, when delays occur, restore traffic flow in the safest manner possible. The OPP is also working with those who may organize protest events to provide a safe and peaceful opportunity to exercise their lawful rights while minimizing the impact on the traveling public, where possible.”

- With files from the Canadian Press.