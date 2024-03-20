Roads reopen after two-vehicle crash in Zorra Township

Oxford OPP report three people taken to hospital but injuries are non-life-threatening, after a two-vehicle crash.

It happened around 6:45 a.m. in the area of Road 92 and 37th Line in Zorra Township.

Police said the drivers of both vehicles were uninjured while three others were taken to hospital.

Roads in the area have since reopened and the investigation is ongoing.

First responders on the scene of a crash in Zorra Township on March 20, 2024. (Source: OPP)