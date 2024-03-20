LONDON
London

    • Roads reopen after two-vehicle crash in Zorra Township

    First responders on the scene of a crash in Zorra Township on March 20, 2024. (Source: OPP) First responders on the scene of a crash in Zorra Township on March 20, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    Share

    Oxford OPP report three people taken to hospital but injuries are non-life-threatening, after a two-vehicle crash.

    It happened around 6:45 a.m. in the area of Road 92 and 37th Line in Zorra Township.

    Police said the drivers of both vehicles were uninjured while three others were taken to hospital.

    Roads in the area have since reopened and the investigation is ongoing.

    First responders on the scene of a crash in Zorra Township on March 20, 2024. (Source: OPP)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    These are the world's happiest countries in 2024

    The World Happiness Report is out, and once again Nordic countries are humming along with the highest scores. The No. 1 country, Finland, has held onto its top ranking for seven years straight.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News