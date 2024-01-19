LONDON
London

    • Road reopens after pedestrian struck in east London

    (Source: CTV News file photo) (Source: CTV News file photo)
    London police say a pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries after they were hit by a driver in east London Thursday night.

    They say it happened around 6 p.m. on Hamilton Road near Saint Julien Street.

    The pedestrian is a man, believed to be in his 20s and police say he is expected to recover.

    The driver of the involved vehicle did remain at the scene.

    Hamilton road was closed in both directions during the investigation but has since reopened.

