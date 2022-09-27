Retiree from Lucknow, Ont. $75,000 richer after lotto win

Catherine Hill of Lucknow, Ont. won the top prize of $75,000 from a recent instant lotto ticket. (Source: OLG) Catherine Hill of Lucknow, Ont. won the top prize of $75,000 from a recent instant lotto ticket. (Source: OLG)

