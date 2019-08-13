

The ninth Bishop of the Diocese of London, the Most Rev. John Michael Sherlock, died Monday at the age of 93.

Born in 1926 in Regina, Sask. and ordained to the Roman Catholic Church in 1950, Sherlock served as Bishop from 1978 until his retirement in 2002.

The complete obituary and funeral arrangements are expected to be announced soon.

However, the visitation is expected to be held on Thursday and the funeral mass at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Peter's Cathedral Basilica in London.