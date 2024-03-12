LONDON
London

    • Residents grateful firefighters prevented east-end garage blaze from spreading

    Share

    London firefighters had to act quickly to prevent a garage fire from spreading to two homes overnight.

    Fire crews arrived at 354 Hudson Dr. just south of Trafalgar Street, around 12:15 a.m. where they battled heavy flames and smoke.

    A resident told CTV News she woke up to a “bang” before discovering flames pouring from her garage and moving towards her kitchen window.

    She got out safely, as did a neighbour, who said his bedroom window was inches from the flames.

    There was minor damage to both homes but both homeowners are grateful firefighters prevented flames from spreading.

    Meanwhile, the garage and its contents are a total loss, including a pickup truck.

    Damage is estimated at $100,000.

    One resident has been temporarily displaced. 

    Damage is estimated at $100,000 after a garage fire in east London. March 132, 2024. (Source: London fire)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Opinion

    Opinion Should you lease your vehicle or finance it?

    About one-third of Canadians purchased their vehicle outright in 2021, according to a report from Insurance Insight. The other two-thirds of car buyers financed or leased their vehicles.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News