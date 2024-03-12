Residents grateful firefighters prevented east-end garage blaze from spreading

London firefighters had to act quickly to prevent a garage fire from spreading to two homes overnight.

Fire crews arrived at 354 Hudson Dr. just south of Trafalgar Street, around 12:15 a.m. where they battled heavy flames and smoke.

A resident told CTV News she woke up to a “bang” before discovering flames pouring from her garage and moving towards her kitchen window.

She got out safely, as did a neighbour, who said his bedroom window was inches from the flames.

There was minor damage to both homes but both homeowners are grateful firefighters prevented flames from spreading.

Meanwhile, the garage and its contents are a total loss, including a pickup truck.

Damage is estimated at $100,000.

One resident has been temporarily displaced.

Damage is estimated at $100,000 after a garage fire in east London. March 132, 2024. (Source: London fire)