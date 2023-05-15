Report of hearing 'someone yell in distress' leads Woodstock police to investigate

Police in Woodstock are investigating after receiving a report of hearing someone yell in distress.

The call came in around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Springbank Avenue north and Devonshire Avenue.

Police are now looking for a white, single cab truck and the owner of a bracelet that was found in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-537-2323.

Woodstock police are looking for the owner of this bracelet as part of an investigation. May 15, 2023. (Source: Woodstock police)