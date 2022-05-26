Renewed call for fireworks ban in London, Ont.
There is a renewed effort to have fireworks banned in London, Ont.
The author of an online petition says the evidence is mounting that the negatives outweigh any enjoyment fireworks provide.
Deanna Ronson insists there are other ways to celebrate significant holidays.
For many the Victoria Day long weekend is the kick-off to the summer and fireworks are part of the that celebration.
For others, those fireworks bring anxiety, including those with dogs like Melissa Blackall, "I had one that had an ear infection and any loud noise would set her off."
While her newest addition, Cassini, has no issues, Blackall has a senior dog that struggles with the sounds, "He'd hide down in the basement," she said.
Deanna Ronson says there are numerous concerns for pets, wildlife and people, ranging from psychological impacts to environmental issues.
“I've found multiple studies done on the impact on the environment – heavy metals, particulates in the air," said Ronson.
Blackall adds that while she has concerns for pets, she's equally concerned about individuals arriving from war-torn countries.
"With the lights and the noise and the flash, I can totally understand the new Canadians and the kids being afraid of them."
Ronson has outlined her concerns in an online petition and is hoping it will continue to build momentum heading into the upcoming municipal election.
She's also been encouraged by conversations with city staff indicating that bylaw changes are being considered.
"I don't believe it when I'm told it can't be done, because it can and other places have done it," said Ronson.
She said there are cost-effective alternatives, including laser displays and silent flash fireworks, that don't dramatically impact the environment, animals or the people.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Horrifying' conspiracy theories swirl around Texas shooting
By now it's as predictable as the calls for thoughts and prayers: A mass shooting leaves many dead, and wild conspiracy theories and misinformation about the carnage soon follow. Within hours of Tuesday's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, another rash began as internet users spread baseless claims about the man named as the gunman and his possible motives.
Canada commits $1M to probe sexual violence by Russian troops in Ukraine
Canada is committing an extra $1 million to help the international community investigate sex crimes by Russian troops in Ukraine. Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said Canada would give the extra funds to the International Criminal Court to help it investigate sexual violence toward women, and also crimes against children.
Four notable moments from the French Conservative leadership debate
Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopefuls Scott Aitchison, Roman Baber, Patrick Brown, Jean Charest, Leslyn Lewis, and Pierre Poilievre squared off in the second official party debate on Wednesday night in Laval, Que.
Canada's 2022 summer weather forecast predicts huge differences from coast-to-coast
Several parts of the country, including British Columbia and Canada's Maritime provinces, are likely to see wetter-than-normal conditions this summer, according to AccuWeather's annual summer forecast.
Tens of thousands in southern Ontario still without power after deadly storm
Tens of thousands of Ontario residents are facing another day without power as restoration efforts continue following last weekend's vicious storm.
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Frustrated onlookers urged police officers to charge into the Texas elementary school where a gunman's rampage killed 19 children and two teachers, witnesses said Wednesday, as investigators worked to track the massacre that lasted upwards of 40 minutes and ended when the 18-year-old shooter was killed by a U.S. Border Patrol team.
Texas school shooting: What we know so far about the victims
Families are sharing photos and stories of their loved ones, who lost their lives in a mass shooting in Texas that killed at least 19 children and two adults on Tuesday afternoon.
Canadian meets her long-lost sister for the first time on U.S. morning show
During an appearance on ABC's Good Morning America on Wednesday, adopted siblings Hannah Raleigh of Chicago and Limia Ravart of Montreal met in person for the first time after an ancestry test confirmed the two are in fact related.
11 newborns die in fire at Senegal hospital
A fire in the neonatal unit of a hospital in Senegal has killed 11 newborns, President Macky Sall said. Only three infants could be saved.
Kitchener
-
Falling tree that killed Brantford woman was close miss for several others
New details are emerging about the tragic incident that killed 27-year-old Shelby Humble-Neale on Saturday.
-
Kitchener neighbours shocked to learn they heard gunshots amid Victoria Day fireworks
Waterloo regional police say evidence of gunfire found in McLennan Park in Kitchener is connected to another shooting incident in the nearby area of Windflower Drive and Windflower Crescent.
-
Two seriously injured, one airlifted after crash in Baden, Ont.
Two 29-year-old men have been seriously injured following a collision in Baden, Ont., with one needing to be airlifted to a hospital outside the region.
Windsor
-
After a major tragedy, should parents wait for their children to express their feelings before talking about it?
Not having an answer to all of your child's questions about tragedies like the Texas school shooting is perfectly okay, according to a grief therapist with the Canadian Mental Health Association.
-
Helping students break down academic and social barriers, more Temi robots coming to St. Clair College
The Community Integration through Cooperative Education (CICE) program at St. Clair College received a $20,000 boost Wednesday morning.
-
Windsor police arrest final suspect sought in Forest Glade shooting, Major Crimes Unit continues investigation
Windsor police have arrested another suspect related to the shooting near a Forest Glade bowling alley in April.
Barrie
-
Barrie police charge girl, 16, with attempted murder
Police charged a 16-year-old girl with attempted murder in connection with an alleged stabbing in Barrie last month.
-
Wrong-way Highway 11 driver acquitted in 2018 serious head-on crash
An Orillia man responsible for causing a head-on collision when he drove the wrong way on Highway 11 four years ago, sending a woman to the hospital with life-altering injuries, has been acquitted.
-
Police investigate alleged sexual assault in Wasaga Beach
Provincial police are investigating an alleged sexual assault in Wasaga Beach.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault city council looking at group homes
Sault Ste. Marie city council is asking staff to prepare a report on group homes. This comes after Ward 1 Coun. Paul Christian brought forward concerns this week about two such homes.
-
Statues replaced at Sudbury shrine after vandalism in 2020
There are currently a dozen statues at the Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes property, and all are from the 1950s.
-
North Bay’s outdoor Farmers’ Market open for summer season
It’s a sign that summer is on the horizon. Farmers’ markets are opening in cities and towns across the north.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Here's what you need to know about the storm cleanup in Ottawa today
Hydro Ottawa is hoping to energize hydro lines in the Merivale Road area today, as the cleanup continues following last Saturday's devastating storm.
-
Hydro Ottawa promises 'the bulk of the system' will be restored by Friday night
The president of Hydro Ottawa says "with a little bit of luck" power will be restored along the Merivale Road area on Thursday, bringing power to another 15,000 to 20,000 customers still in the dark following Saturday's storm.
-
Here are the Ottawa schools that will be closed on Thursday due to the storm
The Ottawa Catholic School Board says all schools with power will be open on Thursday, but 14 schools without power will remain closed.
Toronto
-
Was your home damaged by the Ontario storm? Insurance companies say payouts could take weeks to process
The insurance industry says it could take up to six weeks to get an idea of how many hundreds of millions of dollars in pay outs will be required from the weekend storm that brought death and destruction to Ontario and Quebec, but that early estimates are substantial.
-
Ontario police release wild video showing stunt driver going 200 km/h on highway shoulder
Police have released new video of a recent incident in which a vehicle was caught doing doughnuts and speeding along the shoulder of busy Ontario roadways.
-
'The opportunities are endless': These are the tools Ontarians are using to make some extra cash
People all across Ontario are getting creative when it comes to netting a secondary income, otherwise known as a “side hustle,” and many are turning to secondhand economies thriving on online platforms.
Montreal
-
Legault to Trudeau after Bill 96 criticism: 'Have a bit of respect for the majority of Quebecers'
Quebec politicians were not pleased with the federal Liberals' comments on Bill 96 and Bill 21, firing back with a slew of protests and even raising sovereignty as the solution.
-
Quebec to provide update on monkeypox outbreak as province confirms 16 cases
Quebec's public health department is set to give its first press conference on the growing monkeypox outbreak as the province recorded its 16th confirmed case Wednesday.
-
Bill 96: some Conservative leadership hopefuls say yes, others say no to Quebec language reform
Several of the six aspiring Conservative leaders expressed their opposition to Bill 96 during a French-language debate in Laval on Wednesday night, but others shied away from the opportunity to express their views on the issue.
Atlantic
-
'That's not acceptable': Families of N.S. shooting victims, lawyers boycott inquiry in protest
As the inquiry into Nova Scotia’s mass shooting moves its public proceedings to Truro, many of the family members affected by the tragedy and their lawyers are boycotting the proceedings over the next week.
-
Murphy’s Logic: The mass shooting inquiry should put facts over feelings
Former Chief Anchor Steve Murphy offers a timely perspective on the Mass Casualty Commission and the difference 30 years after the Westray inquiry.
-
Control issues: Stark differences between U.S. and Canadian gun laws
Speaking off-script at an event in Halifax Wednesday morning, Canada's Minister of Public Safety said he was gutted by the latest mass shooting south of the border - the 27th in a school this year alone.
Winnipeg
-
'We will take action': Manitoba not ruling out military help as emergency rooms overflow
The Manitoba Government could turn to the military for help as it struggles with staffing shortages, overcrowding, and in some cases, temporary closures of emergency rooms.
-
Manitoba government says proposed changes will make liquor sales more convenient
The Manitoba government is hinting it may allow more alcohol sales through private channels to boost customer convenience.
-
Pole knocked down on St. Anne's Road leads to power outage: Manitoba Hydro
Hundreds of residents in River Park South were left without power Wednesday evening after a pole was knocked down on St. Anne's Road.
Calgary
-
Calgary retains commercial real estate team to revive new arena
The City of Calgary has recruited three people from the commercial real-estate sector in an effort to get a new event centre to replace the aging Scotiabank Saddledome.
-
Texas shooting aftermath: Attention turns to Calgary school safety, youth mental health support
After a massacre at a Texas elementary school, some are looking into safety protections against gun violence in Calgary's school system while mental health experts are offering advice for difficult conversations about mass shootings.
-
Calgary property taxes are in the mail, due by June 30
Those who haven't received their bill by the first week of June are asked to contact 311.
Edmonton
-
Monsters, music, and merriment: Downtown Spark aims to invigorate city’s core
If you visit downtown Edmonton in the next 11 days, you might see some strange and unusual sights. Art installations and musical performances are popping up throughout the area as part of Downtown Spark.
-
'Still can't believe it': 1st period proposal makes Game 4 victory that much sweeter for Oilers fan
Even though they cheer for opposite teams, a proposal by a Flames fan at Game 4 of the Battle of Alberta received a resounding "yes" from the Oilers-loving bride to be.
-
Body of missing Fort McMurray canoer found
The body of a missing canoer has been located in northeast Alberta.
Vancouver
-
How a 'Band-Aid' urgent care strategy contributed to B.C.’s primary care crisis
The decision to focus on urgent and emergency health care to avert long waits played a key role in B.C.’s current primary care crisis, and the costlier care is compounding the problem.
-
Vancouver police use Taser on suicidal man, give each other fist bumps in social media video
A social media video that captures the moment a man gets Tasered by a Vancouver police officer is prompting calls for more training for police going out mental health calls.
-
Marijuana company's email mistake allows shareholder to forward fraud allegations
A judge has refused to grant a B.C. cannabis company an injunction against a man who used a list of email addresses the company accidentally sent to all shareholders against it.