Remote workdays reduced for 157 city workers after complaints from developers

A workspace inside city hall, as seen on July 25, 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London) A workspace inside city hall, as seen on July 25, 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver