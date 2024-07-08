Remnants of 'Beryl' expected in London area
A special weather statement is in effect for all of southwestern Ontario, thanks to remnants of hurricane Beryl.
According to Environment Canada, hazards include torrential downpours giving rainfall rates of 20 to 40 mm per hour at times and localized rainfall totals possibly well in excess of 50 mm.
That could kick off as early as late Tuesday night, and although at this time, Environment Canada says it’s hard to say which areas will be most directly affected, in the past similar weather systems have lead to “torrential downpours”.
Keep an eye out for rainfall warnings and flood warnings, which will likely be issued as Beryl makes its way north this week.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h late this morning. High 28. Humidex 35. UV index 10 or very high
Tuesday Night: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Rain beginning near midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm. Local amount 15 to 25 mm. Low 18.
Wednesday: Showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind becoming east 30 km/h in the morning. High 23. Humidex 30.
Thursday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 24.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.
