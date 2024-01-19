'Reliable' Dylan DeMelo right at home on blueline for contending Winnipeg Jets

Dylan DeMelo is defying the odds.

The London, Ont. native was a sixth round pick in the 2011 NHL draft, and 13 years later, the Winnipeg Jet is still going strong at the top of the sport.

“To play 500 games is an amazing accomplishment,” said DeMelo, who reached the historic plateau in Dec. 2023.

“There were some tough times where I was healthy scratch (as a San Jose Shark) a lot in the lineup and kind of don't know where things are going to end up. I had some great teammates, a great support system with my wife and my family and my friends. Now I hope I can continue to play for as long as I can,” he said.

The reliable defender is helping lead the Jets to potentially their best position in years. They are right at the top of the Western Conference standings.

“The biggest thing I think from past seasons is the buy-in has been incredible,” said DeMelo. “Everybody right now is playing a team system, a team game from top to bottom, and everybody's contributing, which has been huge.”

Dylan’s dad Tony got to see the club play up close this week when he went on the annual father’s trip to the west coast.

“He's got some great coaches, great players, and everything's gelling right now,” said Tony. “They're all healthy, so they just got to keep on winning and we'll be the only Canadian team up there hopefully.”

It was with his father watching Hockey Night in Canada where he first fell in love with the game.

After a learn to skate program – where he did more snow angels than skating, according to his mom – he signed up to play for the LMHA Thunder in east London.

He’d eventually move onto the London Jr. Knights AAA for eight years, where he was drafted in the second round by Mississauga in the OHL.

Dylan DeMelo played eight years for the London Jr. Knights AAA before being drafted into the OHL (Source: Simone DeMelo)

“I'm super proud of him,” said Simone DeMelo, Dylan’s mom. “Did I expect this? No! You have to pinch me sometimes as I don't believe it's true.”

He was drafted and made his NHL debut with San Jose in 2015. Three years later, he was involved in a blockbuster trade where he’d go to Ottawa as part of a deal for Erik Karlsson.

In 2020, he was traded to Winnipeg where he’s been the past five seasons.

“My wife has really enjoyed her time here and we have great neighbors and great people. We are still close enough to home where it's a short flight,” said Dylan.

His parents also enjoy visiting the Gateway to the West and are proud of their son for setting into a permanent home.

“He really wanted to have a place for his family where he could buy a house and live somewhat of a normal life and not always [be] on the go,” said Simone. “He did this with Jessica, his wife and his little boy named Caleb.”

At 30 years old, he feels like he’s just hitting his peak. He attributes that to his early years in San Jose where he played with Hall of Fame veterans who played into their 40’s.

“Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau were able to kind of handle that old age and still flourish and they were able to take care of their bodies and we're really good professionals,” said DeMelo.

Dylan DeMelo got his start at four years old playing for the LMHA Thunder in London, Ont. (Source: Simone DeMelo)

He continued, “To be around guys like that and learn some tricks to how to stay in shape and take care of your body, how to be a professional, I was very blessed. They always said to me, ‘You play as long as you can because this is the best job you'll ever have.’ So, you know, when Jumbo and Patty tell you that, you listen.”

DeMelo is a free agent after this season, but there is mutual interest in bringing the 30 year old back to Manitoba’s capital.

“It'd be a first choice for us,” said DeMelo. “I like to think I've made some lifelong friends here. I’ve kind of grown into a leadership role here too, so it checks a lot of boxes off for us.”

A fan-favourite for his solid play and a winning team seems like a perfect long-term marriage.