Relay to protect Monarch butterflies treks through London

A woman spreads her fabric monarch butterfly wings as a runner taking part in an 1,800 km trek in support of the endangered insects, passes through London, Ont. on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (Sean Irvine / CTV News) A woman spreads her fabric monarch butterfly wings as a runner taking part in an 1,800 km trek in support of the endangered insects, passes through London, Ont. on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (Sean Irvine / CTV News)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver Island