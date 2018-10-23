Featured
Regional results: Bradley holds on in Sarnia, Preston takes top job in St. Thomas
CTV London
Published Tuesday, October 23, 2018 7:05AM EDT
It was night of change in some regional communities while others saw some familiar faces return to the position of mayor.
Mike Bradley survived a tumultuous ninth term as Mayor in Sarnia and won by a 2-1 margin Monday night. Trevor Birtch was re-elected to another term in Woodstock in a year when many on council decided not to return.
Meanwhile Joe Preston unseated Heather Jackson in St. Thomas. Goderich has a familiar face but a new mayor in John Grace. Grace had previously served seven years as deputy mayor.
Here are the results for mayor from other regional communities:
- Lucan – Cathy Burghardt-Jesson (acclaimed mayor)
- Ingersoll – Ted Comiskey re-elected
- Middlesex Centre – Aina DeViet elected
- North Middlesex – Brian Ropp elected
- Southwest Middlesex – Allan Mayhew elected
- Central Elgin – Sally Martyn elected
- St. Marys – Al Strathee re-elected
- Strathroy Caradoc - Joanne Vanderheyden re-elected
- Thames Centre – Alison Warwick elected
- Tillsonburg – Stephen Molnar re-elected
- Chatham-Kent – Darrin Canniff elected