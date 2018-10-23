It was night of change in some regional communities while others saw some familiar faces return to the position of mayor.

Mike Bradley survived a tumultuous ninth term as Mayor in Sarnia and won by a 2-1 margin Monday night. Trevor Birtch was re-elected to another term in Woodstock in a year when many on council decided not to return.

Meanwhile Joe Preston unseated Heather Jackson in St. Thomas. Goderich has a familiar face but a new mayor in John Grace. Grace had previously served seven years as deputy mayor.

Here are the results for mayor from other regional communities: 

  • Lucan – Cathy Burghardt-Jesson (acclaimed mayor)
  • Ingersoll – Ted Comiskey re-elected
  • Middlesex Centre – Aina DeViet elected
  • North Middlesex – Brian Ropp elected
  • Southwest Middlesex – Allan Mayhew elected
  • Central Elgin – Sally Martyn elected
  • St. Marys – Al Strathee re-elected
  • Strathroy Caradoc - Joanne Vanderheyden re-elected
  • Thames Centre – Alison Warwick elected
  • Tillsonburg – Stephen Molnar re-elected
  • Chatham-Kent – Darrin Canniff elected