It was night of change in some regional communities while others saw some familiar faces return to the position of mayor.

Mike Bradley survived a tumultuous ninth term as Mayor in Sarnia and won by a 2-1 margin Monday night. Trevor Birtch was re-elected to another term in Woodstock in a year when many on council decided not to return.

Meanwhile Joe Preston unseated Heather Jackson in St. Thomas. Goderich has a familiar face but a new mayor in John Grace. Grace had previously served seven years as deputy mayor.

Here are the results for mayor from other regional communities: