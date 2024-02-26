Rare February thunderstorms expected Tuesday

Get ready for a wild ride in southern Ontario with the risk of rare February thunderstorms Tuesday morning.

According to CTV News London Metorologitst Julie Athison, a low-pressure system over the American midwest will move toward the lower Great Lakes early Tuesday, bringing rain, warmth, and strong southwest winds.

Daytime highs are set to hit the double-digits Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures forecast to drop Wednesday night with a quick return to winter.

The rain will change to flurries in London and midwestern Ontario Wednesday night, and the chance for flurries will continue Thursday.

The cold will be short lived as the warmth returns Friday as we usher in March.

Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. Showers beginning in the morning and ending in the afternoon then 40 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and early in the afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 12.

Tuesday night: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers in the evening. Showers beginning near midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light after midnight. Low 10.

Wednesday: Periods of rain. Windy. High 11.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High zero.

Friday: Sunny. High 6.

Saturday: Cloudy. High 8.

Sunday: Cloudy. High 11.