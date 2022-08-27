Rally demands Western University remove COVID-19 mandates
More than four hundred people made up of students and members of the general public gathered to demand that Western University change its COVID-19 policies and remove its mandates as students return in the fall.
The student-led group known as “Enough is Enough” kicked off the protest at Western University on Saturday at 12:00 p.m.
Hanna Salamon-Vegh, a fourth-year student and rally co-organizer says many of those who attend the university have had enough and Western should follow provincial guidelines.
“We’re asking Western to listen to us to respect our voices,” says Salamon-Vegh.
Kendra Hancock is a master’s student at the university and also one of the rally organizers. She says mandates have been tough on students.
Western announced last Monday that it was implementing a policy that students, staff and faculty be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and have received at least one booster dose, and wear masks inside instructional spaces, such as classrooms.
On Saturday morning, Western issued a statement ahead of the student-led protest saying that it is aware of the event, and respects students’ right to peacefully protest on campus.
“Our fall health and safety plans have one goal in mind: to ensure a healthy community so that we can protect in-person learning throughout the school year,” the statement reads. "We know this decision has spurred significant conversation – and as a centre of higher learning we encourage the exchange of differing viewpoints and ideas, while valuing constructive debate.”
The university says it would review its COVID-19 policy partway through the fall semester.
While the University of Toronto and Trent University are requiring those who live on residence to have three doses and two doses respectively, Western is the only post-secondary university in Canada that is mandating boosters for all students and staff on campus.
Following the rally, there was a brief march through campus with people chanting, “Enough is enough.”
— With files from CTV News London’s Ashley Hyshka and The Canadian Press
