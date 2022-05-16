Rainy start to the week
In a stark contrast to Sunday, Monday is starting off cool and wet in the London area.
After reaching a high of 28.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the high for Monday is expected to reach a much more seasonal high of 19 degrees Celsius.
There is also a chance of thunderstorms on Monday with wind that could be gusting anywhere from 30km/h to 50 km/h.
Showers are also expected early Monday evening with the overnight temperature dipping down to about seven degrees before clearing up into Tuesday with a high of 16 degrees Celsius.
Police investigating suspicious death of eight-year-old, searching for man Cambridge
Waterloo regional police are investigating the suspicious death of an eight-year-old and continue to look for a man in Cambridge.
Ducklings reunited with mother after being separated in backyard Waterloo pool
A feathered family was reunited in Waterloo Saturday.
Three injured after crash causes major Kitchener road to shut down
A crash has resulted in three people being injured and a major road in Kitchener partially shut down on Sunday afternoon.
Chatham man with machete faces assault charges
A 43-year-old Chatham man is facing assault charges after police say he was attempting to strike someone with a machete.
-
Playoff tracker: Spitfires head to Western Conference final
The Windsor Spitfires are back in the OHL playoffs for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Barrie GO train delayed Monday
Those looking to catch a ride via Barrie's GO Transit will have to pack their patience Monday morning.
-
Road construction begins in Barrie's south end
A well-trafficked route will be closed in south end Barrie as of Monday.
-
Campgrounds see an increase in bookings as the summer weather approaches
The demand is high just two days into this year’s camping season.
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa high school that held dress code 'blitz' to hold discussions with students
The Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est continues to investigate the dress code "blitz" at École secondaire catholique Béatrice-Desloges last Thursday, which students said left them feeling degraded and humiliated.
-
-
Teen girl seriously hurt in Navan head-on crash
One person was seriously injured in a head-on crash in Navan on Monday morning.
-
-
Quebec liquor stores will see second price hike in 6 months
For the second time in just over six months, Quebec's liquor stores (SAQs) will see a price increase.
-
Another Monday, another day of record high $2.15-per-litre gas prices in Montreal
Montreal commuters woke up to spiking gas prices as some stations' price for regular is currently a record high and over $2.15-per-litre.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Summer heat in Quebec ends with storms and heavy rain
After an unseasonable stretch of summery warmth, Southwestern Quebec is getting ready to see heavy rain.
-
Lawyers frustrated with mass shooting inquiry in Nova Scotia as deadlines loom
Eighteen months after a public inquiry was established in Nova Scotia to investigate the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history, lawyers representing most of the 22 victims say they are troubled about its slow progress and lack of witness testimony.
-
Inquest to begin in N.B. police shooting of Indigenous woman during wellness check
The lawyer for the family of a British Columbia Indigenous woman fatally shot by police in Edmundston, N.B., during a wellness check two years ago said a coroner's inquest opening Monday offers a chance for her loved ones to get long-awaited answers.
-
‘He has given me hope’: Co-workers recovering, share special bond, after liver transplant
Two co-workers involved in a living liver transplant in Alberta are making amazing progress two weeks after the major surgery in Edmonton.
Red River is receding, more than 2,000 evacuees still displaced by Manitoba flood
While the Red River is starting to recede in southern Manitoba, flood waters linger in communities and more than 2,000 people are still displaced.
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Cool and rainy weather ahead for Calgary after a very warm Monday
Calgary could (finally) see 10-20 mm of rain this week
-
Calgarians rally in support of abortion rights as expected Roe v. Wade reversal sparks controversy
Calgarians gathered in front of city hall Sunday to rally in support of a woman’s right to abortion as a leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft decision brings the issue to the forefront of conversation on both sides of the border.
-
Trial to begin for father, son accused of killing Metis hunters in rural Alberta
A jury trial is to begin today for a man and his son who are accused of killing two Métis hunters.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cloudier, cooler and some rain this week
Get set for some cooler air for most of this week. We'll start off with a high near 20 C today.
-
B.C. parents question no-wait 'circle of care' system for neurodiverse kids
British Columbia is set to launch one-stop support centres for children with issues like ADHD, autism and Down syndrome, but parents say promises of a no-wait system that won't require assessments or a diagnosis seem unrealistic due to a shortage of health-care professionals.
-
Kevin Falcon to be sworn-in, take seat in legislature as BC Liberal Leader
A swearing-in ceremony is set for this afternoon in Victoria as B.C.'s new Liberal leader enters the legislature as Leader of the Opposition.
-
Rabbits, rodents reptiles: BC SPCA holding 'pay-as-you-can' adoption event for small animals
The BC SPCA is hoping to encourage people to adopt rabbits, rats, guinea pigs, birds and reptiles during a "pay-as-you- can" event that starts province-wide Monday.