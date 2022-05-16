Rainy start to the week

In a stark contrast to Sunday, Monday is starting off cool and wet in the London area.

After reaching a high of 28.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the high for Monday is expected to reach a much more seasonal high of 19 degrees Celsius.

There is also a chance of thunderstorms on Monday with wind that could be gusting anywhere from 30km/h to 50 km/h.

Showers are also expected early Monday evening with the overnight temperature dipping down to about seven degrees before clearing up into Tuesday with a high of 16 degrees Celsius.