LONDON, ONT -- The temperatures have warmed up and the rain has started to fall ahead of what promises to be a wet and windy weekend.

When all is said and done Environment Canada is predicting 50 millimetres or more will fall in most areas, with the majority of the rain coming Saturday.

Warnings are in effect for London, Windsor, Middlesex, Essex, Lambton and Elgin County. Special Weather Statements have been issued for the rest of southern Ontario and southwestern Ontario.

It’s not just rain that will impact the area; strong winds up to 90 km/h are also expected into Sunday, especially along the Lake Erie shoreline.

The combination of heavy rains and strong winds will make shoreline flooding possible.

On Saturday temperatures will climb to as high as 11C before dropping to a high of one degree on Sunday.

Initial forecasts for the storm called for the rain to turn to freezing rain at some point over the weekend, however Environment Canada is now saying the majority of precipitation will be rain.

Freezing rain is still possible in areas east and northeast of London-Middlesex, such as Huron-Perth and Bruce-Grey.