Rainfall warning for the London region

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce.

Rain could be heavy at times but is expected to taper off by late morning. Embedded thunderstorms are likely as well with very high rainfall rates possible.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Thursday: Cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this morning. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm early this morning. High 24. Humidex 29

Thursday Night: A few clouds. Low 13.

Friday: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 28. Humidex 33. UV index 8 or very high.

Saturday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

Monday: Showers. High 24.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 23.