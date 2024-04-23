Rain showers move into the region on Tuesday

After a warm and sunny start to the week, a mainly cloudy sky and rain showers move into the region for Tuesday.

"... The possibility of a few thunderstorms bubbling up," said CTV News meteorologist Julie Atchison. "Gusty winds are expected out of the southwest at 30 km/h with gusts to 60 km/h... a cold front on the move will generate some showers Tuesday morning with another round of rain coming in Tuesday afternoon."

Heavier thunderstorms are also possible in midwestern Ontario with Grey and Bruce counties seeing some storm action headed into Tuesday evening.

According to Atchison, the air mass that follows this system will be cooler and will bring some freezing temperatures as we push through the week.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Showers beginning late this afternoon. High 14.

Tuesday Night: Showers ending near midnight then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Wind southwest gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 this evening then becoming light overnight. Low plus 5.

Wednesday: Cloudy. Clearing in the afternoon. High 9.

Thursday: Sunny. High 14.

Friday: Sunny. High 20.

Saturday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 22.

Sunday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 22.