    • Rain, rain go away: Soggy start to December for the Forest City

    Raindrops are seen on a maple leaf in this viewer-submitted photo from October 2023. (Ellen Price) Raindrops are seen on a maple leaf in this viewer-submitted photo from October 2023. (Ellen Price)

    As the calendar finally flips over into December and Londoners prepare to deck the halls, residents will be hopefully keeping their rain jackets and umbrellas within reach.

    According to Environment Canada, London can expect overcast skies and a high of 4 C on Saturday, while overnight cloudy skies will remain with a 40 per cent chance of drizzle late evening and overnight, with a low of 2 C.

    On Sunday, cloudy skies will remain with a 40 per cent chance of drizzle early in the morning. Periods of rain will begin in the morning, with sustained winds of 20 km/h. The high will reach 2 C.

    Overnight Sunday, London will see showers with a low of 2 C.

    For the beginning of the workweek skies will stay overcast with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries, and a high of 2 C.

     

    Here’s a look at London’s upcoming forecast

    Saturday: Overcast. Temperature steady near plus 4.

    Saturday night: Cloudy. 40 percent chance of drizzle late this evening and overnight. Low plus 2.

    Sunday: Cloudy. 40 percent chance of drizzle early in the morning. Periods of rain beginning in the morning. Wind becoming east 20 km/h in the morning. High plus 4.

    Monday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 2.

    Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 2.

    Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High zero.

    Thursday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 3.

    Friday: Cloudy. High plus 4. 

