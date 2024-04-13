Rain, rain, go away: Calmer weather conditions expected this weekend

After a strong weather system with gusty winds and heavy rainfall cooled the region down, some warmer days are here once again.

Saturday will be mainly cloudy in the morning, clearing in the afternoon with a high of 13 degrees and some gusty winds expected.

Saturday night will be clear with a low of plus 4.

On Sunday, you can expect cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers and a high of 17 degrees.

A mix of sun and cloud and temperatures in the high teens are expected throughout the upcoming workweek.

Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

Saturday: Mainly cloudy. Clearing in the afternoon. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 80. High 13.

Saturday night: Clear. Becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light in the evening. Low plus 4.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 17.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 18.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 19.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 19.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 19.