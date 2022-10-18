Public meeting tonight on Chesley emergency department closure

Father charged with first-degree murder in deaths of 2 Laval, Que. children

A 45-year-old man from Laval, Que. accused of killing his two children was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder. The father, Kamaljit Arora, was also charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm for allegedly strangling his wife in what police believe was a case of domestic violence in the family's home Monday night.

