MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Elgin County OPP are asking for public help as they continue to investigate a homicide in Dutton/Dunwich last month.

Officers responded to a home on Duff Line around 4 a.m. on April 4 for a report of a death.

Bradley Shane Chrisjohn, 45, of the Oneida Nation of the Thames was found dead at the residence northeast of Dutton, Ont.

A second person in the home reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police have said it was an isolated incident.

Members of the Elgin County OPP Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, are continuing their investigation and asking the public for input.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.