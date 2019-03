CTV London





Norfolk County OPP are asking for public assistance after the theft of an ATM from a gas station early Friday morning.

Police were called to the UPI Energy Gas Station on Main Street in Courtland just before 5 a.m. after a citizen reported the theft of an ATM.

Surveillance video shows two vehicles driving into the parking lot before suspects break into the store and remove the ATM, loading it into a pickup truck and fleeing northbound on Norfolk County Road 13.

OPP are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.