LONDON, ONT -- Ontario's four major teachers' unions are set to continue job actions this week, including a province-wide strike by public elementary school teachers on Tuesday, as they fight against government cuts.

Elementary teachers at each school board will also strike on a second day next week as part of rolling strikes across the province.

For the Thames Valley District School Board that second day is today, meaning students are off Monday and Tuesday this week.

Ontario's French school teachers are planning a province-wide strike on Thursday.

Public high school teachers will strike at nine school boards on Thursday as well, and Catholic school teachers will ramp up their administrative job action starting tomorrow.

