Public asked to avoid area due to 'active police investigation' in Woodstock

The public is being asked to avoid the area of Mill Street in Woodstock, Ont. on Friday afternoon due to an “active police investigation.”

Few details are known at this time, but in a release the Woodstock Police Service said there is an “ongoing police presence” in the area of Mill Street and Sixth Avenue.

Police ask the public to “obey all road closures and stay away from the area if possible.”

Police add that updates will be provided to the public when available.