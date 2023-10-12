Province pledges $51.6 million to replace Regina Mundi

The provincial government has announced $51.6 million in funding to replace Regina Mundi College in south London.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce was joined by Elgin Middlesex London PC MPP Rob Flack Thursday as they toured woodworking and automotive shops at the existing Regina Mundi Catholic high school on Wellington Road South.

The new school will be built on the existing Regina Mundi campus.

It will have 700 secondary spaces.

The original 60-year-old building is set to be torn down, pending municipal approval.

Lecce told a crowd of administrators that enrolment in Catholic education is on the rise in the London area.

“We recognize the population increase, which is a good problem to have,” said Lecce. “We were just talking about how, for many years in this community, we’ve seen a decrease in enrolment in Catholic education, and here we have an organic increase of families of every faith and heritage voluntarily choosing Catholic education.”

Flack added, “with the investments of our government, the federal government, and Volkswagen, people are going to move to this community. And as such, we’re going to need investments like this.”

Construction on the new school is expected to start in spring.

The existing Regina Mundi Catholic high school on Wellington Road South, seen on Oct. 12, 2023, is being replaced by the provincial government with a new school. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

Education Minister Stephen Lecce, left, and Elgin Middlesex London PC MPP Rob Flack, middle, toured the woodworking and automotive shops at the existing Regina Mundi Catholic high school on Wellington Road South on Oct. 12, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)