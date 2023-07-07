Prosecution recommended for developer who no-shows election financing compliance meeting

The city’s Compliance Audit Committee has decided to commence legal action against two people accused of over-contributing to candidates in London’s 2022 municipal election.

After deliberating behind closed doors, the committee of three appointed citizens unanimously referred the matters involving Ali Soufan and Nella Soufan to a prosecutor.

“The decision today was to commence legal prosecution against the two contributors,” explained Deputy City Clerk Sarah Corman. “The city will be retaining an independent prosecutor and they will commence legal action.”

Ali Soufan is the President of York Developments, one of London’s largest firms.

According to reports prepared by the city clerk, each appears to have exceeded the total personal contribution limit to candidates’ campaigns.

Election rules limit an individual donations to $1,200 per campaign, and an individual’s total contributions to all candidates can not exceed $5,000.

The report explains that Ali Soufan appears to have exceeded the $5,000 limit on campaigns.

Candidate A. Soufan Donation

Peter Cuddy $1200

John Fyfe-Millar $200

Steve Hillier $1200

Steve Lehman. $1200

Shawn Lewis $1200

Elizabeth Peloza $1200

Total $6,200

A second report states that Nella Soufan also appears to have exceeded the $5,000 limit.

Candidate N. Soufan Donation

John-Fyfe Millar $200

Shawn Lewis $1200

Josh Morgan $1200

Stephen Orser $600

Jerry Pribil $1200

Corrine Rahman $1200

Total $5,600

Neither Ali Soufan nor Nella Soufan attended the meeting of the Compliance Audit Committee, despite receiving registered mail about how to participate.

A clerk also confirmed that neither submitted a written response regarding the apparent over-contribution.

The committee acts in a gate-keeping role and had the option to either dismiss the complaints or referring one or both complaints to the courts.

A report detailing the committee’s rationale will be released to the public in the coming weeks.

CTV News has attempted to contact Ali Soufan for comment but has not received a response.