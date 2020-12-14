LONDON, ONT. -- The fifth annual Project Santa launched on Monday, to drop winter gear off at schools and other centres in the region ahead of winter.

Project Santa has delivered thousands of dollars worth of items to children in need since 2016, and this year is no different.

“It’s truly amazing especially with this difficult year, to be able to continue our annual Project Santa is amazing,” says Const. Anthea Fordyce from the London Police Service.

With support from St. Peter Basilica, the London Police Association and Columbia Sportswear, officers purchased $3,750 worth of hats, coats, mittens and other Christmas items.

Giant Tiger has also donated various items to the cause.

Fordyce says that resource officers work hard with schools to identify families in need.

“We’re ensuring we are abiding by safety rules, it’s such a great feeling to do this every year. We’re happy we can all partner together,” says Fordyce.

London police and Santa Claus were delivering Christmas bags to agencies and schools in the region Monday morning.

London’s Muslim Resource Centre was the first stop on the list.

“I think it’s a great initiative, we have families who are in need and this helps a long way,” says Zan Saleemi, of the Muslim Resource Centre.

Winter items will be distributed to various community agencies and schools throughout the week.