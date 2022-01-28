Prices hit all-time high at London-area gas pumps

Prices across the City of London have broken the $1.50 per litre barrier and many don’t expect to see any relief for some time.

Roger Cramer of London had to get gas and he says it’s costing him about $20 more for a fill-up.

“Well it’s like everything, you go to the grocery store everything is getting crazy so you have to live with it,” he says.

John Orphan is on a fixed income and says he is finding it difficult. “I think it’s just awful,” says Orphan. “Pensions aren’t going up fast enough to cover our costs, so no it’s tough.”

Alison Klassen must fill-up for her job, “I need gas so, it is what it is,” she says. “I’m a travelling clinician so I drive three to four hours a day so I have to fill up. That’s it, I just have to.”

Dan McTeague is the president of Canadians for Affordable Energy and he says it’s all about supply and demand.

“This is really pent-up demand coming back with a vengeance, and whether we like it or not when countries like the United States are short 1.4 million barrels of production a day from where they were pre-COVID, you can see what happens when demand takes over.”

McTeague says don’t expect these prices to come down anytime soon. In fact he adds that by the end of the year you could see gas prices reach $1.65 a litre.

“There just isn’t enough oil to go around and we are not producing enough and demand is very high.”