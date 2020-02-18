LONDON, ONT -- Thousands woke up to no power in the southwest corner of the city Tuesday morning.

The neighbourhood of Lambeth was the hardest hit after it went dark just after 5:30 a.m. with more than 1700 customers affected.

Another 524 customers were left without power in the Longwoods area, 223 in the Tempo area, 252 in White Oaks, and 173 in the Bostwick area.

The cause of the outages was due to a downed hydro pole on Exeter Road near White Oak Road.

Lambeth Public School has been closed for the day due to the power outage.

Power was restored by 9:20 a.m.