Power out in parts of Exeter

Power is out in parts of Exeter after a transformer malfunction on Huron Street east. June 8, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) Power is out in parts of Exeter after a transformer malfunction on Huron Street east. June 8, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver